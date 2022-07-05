ED Conducts Multiple Raids Against Vivo, Other Related Firms In Money Laundering Probe

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday conducted raids on 44 different locations in India in an action against Chinese smartphone manufacturing Vivo and several other related firms. The raids, officials said, were conducted under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The raids come at a time when the central government has increased its scrutiny for businesses, especially from neighbouring countries.

Last month, Vivo's Jammu and Kashmir distributor Grand Prospect International Communication had come under the scanner of government agencies after it was found that two Chinese shareholders submitted forged documents and fake Indian addresses.

The two shareholders, as per the official records, were identified as Zhengshen Ou and Zhang Zie. According to a report by The Economic Times, one of the addresses "was found to be the residence of a former Shillong chief secretary, while the other one was of a guard room in Himachal Pradesh".

India has increased its scrutiny for businesses from China, especially after the 2020 Galwan Valley clash in which 20 Indian soldiers, including a Colonel-rank officer, were killed. The central government had also banned more than 200 Chinese mobile apps, including TikTok, a move that irked China.

"China is closely following the situation. The Chinese government always asks Chinese companies to abide by laws and regulations while doing business overseas," Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said last month.

"We hope India will provide a fair, just and non-discriminatory business environment for Chinese companies, conduct investigation and law enforcement in accordance with laws and regulations so as to increase the confidence of global investors," he added.