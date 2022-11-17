ED Chief SK Mishra Receives One Year Extension For Third Time

ENFORCEMENT Directorate chief SK Mishra has been given an extension of another year, making it the third such extension in his job. With this, he would be completing five years of this post, the next year.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved an extension in tenure of Shri Sanjay Kumar Mishra, IRS (IT:84006) as Director of Enforcement in the Enforcement Directorate for a period of one year beyond 18.11.2011 i.e, upto 18.11.2023, or until further orders, whichever is earlier," read the official notification by the government.

Last year when Mishra's tenure was extended, he became the first to receive a year's extension in service.

The notice came after the government passed order in connection with the extension of the tenure of investigation agency chiefs.

Mishra was supposed to retire from his post the day after the Ordinance. But he was given an extension till November 18, 2022, earlier this year.

Meanwhile, his first extension which came on November 13, 2020 was also challenged in the Supreme Court.

However, the judges denied intervening, saying the CVC Act does not limit the tenure to two years and extensions can be provided to wrap up ongoing cases.

Before, this order, the chiefs of the central agencies had a tenure of two-years. However, the ordinance allowed to give them a tenure of five years in a post.

Mishra, 61, is a 1984-batch Indian Revenue Service officer of the Income Tax cadre and was appointed the Enforcement Directorate chief on November 19, 2018.

The ED is a central investigative agency that enforces two central laws-- the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

These laws were enacted to curb money laundering, terror financing, black money, and hawala or illegal financial transactions that have cross-border ramifications.

(With inputs from ANI)