ED Can Only Investigate Money Laundering Under PMLA: Delhi High Court

THE DELHI High Court held on Thursday that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has the power to investigate and inquire into an offence of money laundering under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), and it cannot assume that a predicate offence has been committed.

The court noted that the predicate offence must be investigated and tried by the authorities empowered by law.

"What needs to be emphasised is that the PMLA empowers the ED to investigate Section 3 offences only. Its power to investigate and enquire stands confined to the offence of money laundering as defined in that section. However, the same cannot be read as enabling it to assume from the material, that it may gather in the course of that investigation, that a predicate offence stands committed.

"The predicate offence has to be necessarily investigated and tried by the authorities empowered by law in that regard," Justice Yashwant Varma said in a 111-page judgement as quoted by news agency PTI.

"The primary function to investigate and try such offences remains and vests in authorities constituted under those independent statutes...In any case, it (ED) cannot and on its own motion proceed on the surmise that a particular set of facts evidence the commission of a scheduled offence and based on that opinion initiate action under the PMLA," the high court said as quoted by news agency PTI.

The court also said that if, during the investigation, the ED comes to the conclusion that the material in its possession evidences the commission of an offence, it would furnish information to the agency concerned for necessary action.

The verdict by the court came while allowing two separate petitions filed by Prakash Limited and Prakash Thermal Power Limited that challenge provisional attachment orders issued by the Enforcement Directorate on November 29, 2018.

The allegation against them was that they misrepresented their net worth to procure the coal block, following which an FIR was launched by the CBI under the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Corruption Act.

(With Inputs from PTI)