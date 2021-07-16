Deshmukh, 72, has skipped at least three ED summonses for questioning. His son Hrishikesh and wife were also summoned by the federal probe agency but they too refused to depose.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday attached assets worth about Rs 4 crore in a money laundering case against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. According to the officials, a provisional attachment order has been issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Deshmukh, 72, has skipped at least three ED summonses for questioning. His son Hrishikesh and wife were also summoned by the federal probe agency but they too refused to depose.

The summonses were issued in connection with the criminal case registered under the PMLA related to an alleged Rs 100 crore bribery-cum-extortion racket in the Maharashtra police establishment that led to Deshmukh's resignation in April this year.

Deshmukh, an NCP leader, has denied any wrongdoing, his lawyers have called the ED action against him unjustified. Deshmukh recently approached the Supreme Court with a petition seeking protection from any coercive action by the ED.

Posted By: Subhasish Dutta