'ED Arrives Before PM Modi': K Kavitha's Swipe At Centre On Being 'Named' In Delhi Excise Policy Scam

TRS MLC and Telangana chief minister KCR's daughter K Kavitha on Thursday dared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to prove her guilty of any wrongdoings and said that she is ready to face any enquiry by the central agencies. K Kavitha's sharp reaction came amid the reports that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has named her in the remand report on one of the accused, Amit Arora, in the Delhi liquor scam case.

"We state that we will face any kind of inquiry. If the agencies come and ask us questions we will certainly answer. But tarnishing leaders' images by giving selective leaks to the media, people will refute it," Kavitha said.

The ED in its remand report said that a person named "Kavitha Kalvakathla" used two phones and her IMEI changed 10 times. It, however, did not identify the person concerned.

K Kavitha also accused the BJP government of toppling the state governments and forming its government inappropriately. "Every child in country knows ED arrives before PM Modi in poll-bound states", K Kavitha said.

"Same thing is happening in Telangana as we have elections next year and ED has arrived before PM Modi in the state. We have welcomed them and will be cooperating with them. Still, BJP is playing cheap tricks," the TRS leader further stated.