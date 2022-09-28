ED Arrests Liquor Businessman Sameer Mahendru In Delhi 'Excise Policy Scam'

An old man passing through a closed liquor shop in New Delhi. (Image: ANI)

THE Enforcement Directorate, which is conducing a money laundering probe into the alleged excise scam in Delhi, arrested liquor businessman Sameer Mahendru on Wednesday. The Delhi government's now scrapped excise policy became controversial amid allegations of irregularities in its implementation.

Booked under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), Mahendru was taken into custody by ED after night-long questioning in the case.

Mahendru, the managing director of liquor company Indospirits, is likely to be produced before a local court where the ED will seek his further remand.

Earlier on Tuesday, the CBI arrested businessman Vijay Nair in this case in which Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is also an accused.

The ED registered the money laundering case based on a CBI FIR and both the federal agencies have undertaken multiple search operations in this case till now. The probe agencies had conducted raids premises linked to Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and nearly 20 others.

Arjun Pandey, an alleged associate of Sisodia, was also named in the CBI FIR for collecting about Rs 2-4 crore in cash from Mahendru on behalf of Nair, former CEO of Only Much Louder, an entertainment and event management company.