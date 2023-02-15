ED Arrests Kerala CM’s Ex-Principal Secretary In Life Mission Scam Case

THE ENFORCEMENT Directorate (ED) has arrested M Sivasankar, the former principal secretary to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in connection with its money laundering investigation into the state government’s alleged Life Mission scam. The arrest was made on Tuesday night, after two days of intense interrogation by the ED.

Sivasankar was summoned by the central agency on Monday to join the investigation into the case. He will be produced at the Special PMLA Court today where the ED is likely to seek his two-week custodial remand.

The ED case is based on the CBI FIR where it had alleged that the Life Mission project received funds from a foreign entity violating the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA). However, the Kerala government had moved Supreme Court challenging the CBI FIR arguing that government projects are exempted from FCRA.

The CBI had then taken a position that private company UNITAC, carrying out the construction on behalf of a Kerala government body, did not get the contract through a tender. Sivasankar allegedly helped UNITAC builders to get the contract for the Life Mission project. MD of UNITAC builders, Santhosh Eapen, had confessed this to the CBI after his arrest by the federal agency.

The Kerala government's initiative aimed to spend Rs 14.50 crore on the Life Mission scheme to construct homes for 140 families in the Wadakkanchery area of Thrissur, out of the Rs 20 crore granted by the Red Crescent via the UAE consulate. The contract also stated that a hospital would be established with the remaining amount.

Sivasankar was summoned after the ED recently completed a few rounds of questioning of Swapna Suresh, the prime accused in the gold smuggling case and interrogated her along with two other accused who are also accused in the gold smuggling case. Both Swapna Suresh and Sarith, who were employed in the UAE Consulate, were later found to have a role in Life Mission funds misappropriation too.

Trouble began for Sivasankar when the probe located a locker in which cash to the tune of Rs one crore was found in a locker belonging to Swapna and a chartered accountant who was close to Sivasankar. Swapna initially stated that this was the commission that she got, but later changed her position and said this money belonged to Sivasankar.

The project entailed the construction of 97 apartments and a health centre, and it was alleged that both the gold smuggling case accused held talks with UNITAC and fixed a commission of 30 per cent of the project cost -- 20 per cent to a UAE official and 10 per cent to Swapna Suresh and other co-accused for approvals and other file movements.



(With IANS Inputs)