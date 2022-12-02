ED Arrests Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel's Deputy Secretary In Money Laundering Case

THE ENFORCEMENT Directorate on Friday arrested a bureaucrat from Chhattisgarh in connection with an alleged money-laundering case, news agency PTI reported.

The official arrested has been identified as Saumaya Chaurasia, who is a deputy secretary posted in the Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel- led administration.

The arrests are made under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in connection with an alleged scam in which an illegal levy of Rs 25 per tonne had been extorted from every tonne of coal transported in the state by a cartel that involves bureaucrats, businessmen, politicians, and middlemen.

The arrested IAS officer was taken for a health checkup after the arrest, following which she was then taken to a local court.

Chaurasia's home was also raided in February 2020.

CM Baghel on Sunday issued a series of warnings to the central investigation agencies and accused officials of "violence and intimidation" while discharging their duties. He said that the complaints related to RD and IT officials resorting to violence are unacceptable.

"We have come to know about incidents of detaining people without informing local police, serving them summons on the spot, making them sit in murga position, stopping them without food and water till late night, beating them with rods, threatening them with imprisoning them for life by ED officials," the Chief Minister had said as quoted by NDTV