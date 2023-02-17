Economic War Criminal Trying To Break Indian Democracy: BJP's All-Out Attack On Billionaire George Soros

AMERICAN billionaire George Soros claimed that the stock market rout of the Adani Group of companies and the revelations made by Hindenburg research will lead to a "democratic revival in India", adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will “have to answer questions” regarding this issue. However, his statements didn't go down well with the BJP.

Responding to Soros' comments, Union Minister Smriti Irani said that he is trying to break Indian democracy claiming that Soros was designated as an economic war criminal by the UK. "The man who broke the Bank of England, and is designated by the nation an economic war criminal, has now pronounced his desire to break Indian democracy. George Soros, an international entrepreneur, has declared his ill-intention to intervene in democratic processes of India," Irani said.

While claiming that Indians have defeated “such foreign powers” meddling with “our internal affairs” in the past too, Smriti Irani gave a clarion call and said, "I urge every Indian to give a fitting reply to George Soros".

On the fallout of the stock rout of Adani Group companies, Soros said, "This will significantly weaken Modi’s stranglehold on India’s federal government and open the door to push for much-needed institutional reforms. I may be naive, but I expect a democratic revival in India."

Slamming the billionaire, Irani described him as a designated "economic war criminal" having "ill-intentions" towards India. "Powerful people like Soros attempt to take down government in other countries to install their hand-picked people in power," Irani further claimed.

"PM Modi has repeatedly said that he can take criticism, but an attempt on India will not be tolerated," she said. She then went on to claim that Soros’ comments is a 'war' and sought to project Prime Minister Modi as the only one who "stands between the foreign powers and the citizen". "Any political organisation that matches steps with George Soros will stand exposed in front of the Indian electorate," she added.

George Soros is a 92-year-old veteran and investor with a net worth of USD 8.5 Billion and is known for his philanthropic work. He is the founder of the Open Society Foundations, which gives grants to groups and individuals that promote democracy, transparency and freedom of speech.

