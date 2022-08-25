EC Recommends Disqualification Of Jharkhand CM From Assembly; Soren's Office Says 'No Communication'

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has recommended Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais to disqualify Chief Minister Hemant Soren from the state assembly. The letter was received by the Jharkhand Governor's Office on Wednesday, but details of the ECI opinion can't be revealed as it is sent in a sealed cover.

The EC's recommendation can create a political storm in Jharkhand, where the Congress-Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) alliance is in power. The Jharkhand Governor had earlier received a complaint from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) seeking the dismissal of Soren from the 81-member House as he holds an office-of-profit.

"All the journalists have told me that he (Jharkhand CM) has lost his membership. That had been recommended to the Governor by the EC. As a BJP worker, it's a matter of joy because it's the BJP that had complained to the Governor. It is the day to celebrate," BJP MP Nishikant Dubey was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) has said that it has not received a communication from the top poll body or the Governor.

"The Chief Minister is apprised of several media reports about ECI sending a report to hon’ble Governor -Jharkhand ‘apparently recommending his disqualification as a MLA’. No communication in this regard has been received by CMO from either ECI or Governor," it said, as reported by Hindustan Times.

"It apparently seems that BJP leaders including a BJP MP and his puppet journalists have themselves drafted the ECI report, which is otherwise a sealed cover report. This blatant misuse of constitutional authorities and public agencies and its complete takeover by BJP HQ in Deendayal Upadhyay Marg in this shameful manner is unseen in Indian Democracy," it added.