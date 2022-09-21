ECI Objects Andhra CM Jagan Reddy's 'Permanent President' Role; Ask Party For Clarification

The Election Commission of India, ECI on Wednesday raised objection over a news report that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been made the permanent President of the YSR Congress party. At the same, ECI conveyed its rejection and said that political parties have to conduct elections within a specific time frame to choose a president and the YSRCP's move is seen as a violation.

"Any action which denies the periodicity of elections for any post is inherently anti-democratic and is in complete violation of the extant instructions of the Commission," ECI said in its order.

The Commission has also directed the party to make a clear and categorical public announcement contradicting media reports on the appointment of YS Reddy as a permanent President of the party.

"Therefore, the Commission after considering all the above material has ordered that Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party be directed to conclude the internal inquiry at the earliest and make a clear and categorical public announcement contradicting the said media/newspaper reports so as to put the possibility of such a confusion at rest," the Commission said.

Earlier, it was reported that the election was likely to be held for making YS Reddy a permanent president of the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu (YSR) Congress Party.

The YSR Congress Party, while addressing the allegation in its latest submission to ECI, has mentioned that they have launched an internal enquiry on the matter reported in the media.

Further, the necessary action on the same will be taken by the Party on finding the facts. ECI has also directed the party to conclude the internal enquiry at the earliest.