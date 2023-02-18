'ECI Established Difference Between Truth And Lie': Amit Shah After Shinde Gets Shiv Sena

UNION Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that the Election Commission of India (ECI) has established the difference between truth and lie.

"The Election Commission established the difference between truth and lie yesterday. The formula of 'Satyameva Jayate' became significant yesterday," he was quoted as saying by ANI.

This came in response to the decision of the election commission to give the name 'Shiv Sena' and 'bow and arrow' symbol to the Shinde faction. The announcement by ECI has erupted a controversy between Eknath Shinde's and Uddhav Thackeray's factions.

#WATCH | "The Election Commission established the difference between truth and lie yesterday. The formula of 'Satyameva Jayate' became significant yesterday..." says Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Pune, Maharashtra. #ShivSena pic.twitter.com/E82Kt3ok86 — ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2023

Speaking at an event in Pune, Shah also mentioned that women and the borders of the country were not safe before the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came to power.

UPA Govt was a govt where every minister considered himself the Prime Minister and no minister considered the Prime Minister a Prime Minister. There was policy paralysis: Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Pune, Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/rCoHtbOrsQ — ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2023

"Infiltrators and terrorists from Pakistan used to come and behead our jawans & insult their severed heads & silence used to settle on 'Darbar' in Delhi. Scams and corruption of Rs 12 Lakh Cr came before nation one after another. Women were not safe, country's borders were not safe," he said.

"UPA Govt was a government where every minister considered himself the Prime Minister and no minister considered the Prime Minister a Prime Minister. There was policy paralysis," added the home minister.

He also pointed out that Indian Prime Ministers were not respected much across the world and country used to face an insult.

"Prime Minister wasn't respected in foreign countries and the respect for the country was at its lowest. When PM used to go abroad, he used to read out speeches written for him - sometimes reading Thailand's speech in Singapore and vice versa. Country used to face insult," he said.

(With inputs from ANI)