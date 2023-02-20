'EC Should Be Dissolved': Uddhav Thackeray Targets Poll Body Over Decision On Sena Name, Symbol

AFTER Losing the 'Bow and Arrow' party symbol to the Shinde faction, Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray has challenged the Election commission of India in the Supreme court. On Monday, Uddhav Thackeray attacked ECI and said 'it should be dissolved'. He expressed anguish over the fact and said that 'his everything has been stolen from him.'

Sena leader, hours after challenging ECI's decision said, "Everything has been stolen from me. The name and symbol of our party have been stolen but the name 'Thackeray' cannot be stolen. We have moved the Supreme Court against the decision given by the Election Commission, the hearing will start tomorrow."

"Even if the other faction took our name and symbol, they can't take our Thackeray name. I was lucky to be born to the family of Balasaheb Thackeray. They can't get it even with Delhi's help," Sena leader added.

"There is no question of whip being issued as now there are two factions at present which have been recognised by ECI and based on that they have got the name and symbol and we have already challenged this, informed Sena leader

Uddhav later challenged the Shinde faction to leave the name of his father and win elections using the name of their father, by forming a party.

Former Maharashtra PM also informed that he received calls from other like-minded party leaders who discussed the 'Bow and Arrow' row.

"The Election Commission only has control over the symbol of parties... EC panel should be dissolved, the matter is going on in the Supreme Court. I received calls from Sharad Pawar, Nitish Kumar and Mamata Banerjee," he said.

"I had requested the Election Commission, that there is a matter of suspended MLAs in the Supreme Court and until the verdict comes, don't give your decision," added Uddhav Thackeray.

Later, Thackeray launched an attack on the ruling party BJP and accused them of destroying democracy. Thackeray faction accused the Election Commission of haste and said the decision shows "it works as BJP agent".

"What the BJP did with us today, they can do it with anyone. If this continues, after 2024, there won't be any democracy or election in the country," he said.

Meanwhile, the Commission observed in its order that the current constitution of the Shiv Sena party is undemocratic and has been "mutilated to undemocratically appoint people from a coterie as office bearers without any election at all". It said such party structures fail to inspire confidence.