Election Commission of India has announced the dates for elections to 11 Rajya Sabha seats including 10 from Uttar Pradesh and 1 from Uttarakhand.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Election Commission of India has announced the dates for elections to 11 Rajya Sabha seats including 10 from Uttar Pradesh and 1 from Uttarakhand. The voting for the 11 seats of the upper house will take place on November 9. Notably, The term of office of 11 incumbents members of the Rajya Sabha elected from UP and Uttarakhand is due to expire on November 25th. The counting of votes will take place on the day of polling.

Election Commission of India announces dates for elections to 11 Rajya Sabha seats as the term of these members (10 from Uttar Pradesh, one from Uttarakhand) is set to expire on 25th November.



Election to be completed before 11th November. pic.twitter.com/OWKAyLRI92 — ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2020

Broad Guidelines have to be followed during entire election process, the election commission said. Masks, thermal scanning, and use of sanitisers will be ensured to curb the spread of coronavirus. Social distancing shall be maintained as per the extant COVID-19 guidelines of the State Govt. The Commission has also appointed the Chief Electoral Officers concerned as Observer of the election in the respective States. Actor-politician Raj Babbar''s term as Rajya Sabha member from Uttarakhand also ends on November 25.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha