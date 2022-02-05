New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 on the Richter scale hit Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, but there were no reports of any loss of life or damage to property, officials said. The epicentre of the quake, which occurred at 9.45 am, was at the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border.

Strong tremors were felt in Jammu and Kashmir and some parts of North India including Noida and Delhi. The officials said the quake hit at latitude 36.34 degrees north and longitude 71.05 degrees east at a depth of 181 km. The tremors caused panic among people who rushed out of their homes.

Earthquake of Magnitude:5.7, Occurred on 05-02-2022, 09:45:59 IST, Lat: 36.340 & Long: 71.05, Depth: 181 Km ,Location: Afghanistan-Tajikistan Border Region, for more information download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/5E23iK2nl2 pic.twitter.com/qQ0w5WSPJr — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) February 5, 2022

However, there were no reports of any loss of life or damage to property, the officials said. Some residents in Uttar Pradesh's Noida tweeted the ground shook for at least 20 seconds. People in Delhi also tweeted they felt the tremor.

Earlier in the day, Uttarakhand was jolted with a quake measuring 3.6 magnitudes on the Richter scale. The National Center for Seismology informed in a tweet, "Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 05-02-2022, 03:15:59 IST, Lat: 31.14 and Long: 78.06, Depth: 10 Km , Location: 58km NW of Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand, India.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan