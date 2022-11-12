Earthquake In Delhi-NCR: Tremors Felt In Delhi, Adjoining Areas; Second In A Week

Earthquake In Delhi-NCR: According to the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake occurred in Nepal and had a magnitude of 5.4 around 7:57 pm.

By Shivam Shandilya
Sat, 12 Nov 2022 08:04 PM IST
Minute Read
Earthquake In Delhi-NCR: Tremors Felt In Delhi, Adjoining Areas; Second In A Week

Strong tremors were felt in Delhi and adjoining areas on Saturday evening. It is the second time in a week that the tremors have been felt in the national capital region. The severe tremors lasted for around 5 seconds.

According to the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake occurred in Nepal and had a magnitude of 5.4 around 7:57 p.m. The depth of the earthquake was reported to be 10 km below the ground.

However, there were no immediate reports of loss of life or damage to property.

Earlier on October 19, an earthquake of magnitude 5.1 occurred near Kathmandu. As per NCS, the earthquake occurred 53 kilometres east of Kathmandu at around 2:52 pm. The depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground.

On July 31, an earthquake of magnitude 6 occurred 147 km ESE of Kathmandu at 8.13 am IST around Martim Birta of Khotang district, according to the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre (NEMRC).

In 2015, a high-intensity earthquake of magnitude 7.8 on the Richter scale struck central Nepal between Kathmandu and Pokhara.

It is estimated to have killed 8,964 people and injured close to 22,000 people.

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.