Earthquake In Delhi-NCR: Tremors Felt In Delhi, Adjoining Areas; Second In A Week

Strong tremors were felt in Delhi and adjoining areas on Saturday evening. It is the second time in a week that the tremors have been felt in the national capital region. The severe tremors lasted for around 5 seconds.

Earthquake tremors felt across Delhi pic.twitter.com/rnZ4Pov0dk — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2022

According to the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake occurred in Nepal and had a magnitude of 5.4 around 7:57 p.m. The depth of the earthquake was reported to be 10 km below the ground.

An earthquake of magnitude 5.4 occurred in Nepal, at around 7:57pm, today. The depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground: National Center for Seismology pic.twitter.com/jPWufGevKX — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2022

However, there were no immediate reports of loss of life or damage to property.

Earlier on October 19, an earthquake of magnitude 5.1 occurred near Kathmandu. As per NCS, the earthquake occurred 53 kilometres east of Kathmandu at around 2:52 pm. The depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground.



On July 31, an earthquake of magnitude 6 occurred 147 km ESE of Kathmandu at 8.13 am IST around Martim Birta of Khotang district, according to the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre (NEMRC).



In 2015, a high-intensity earthquake of magnitude 7.8 on the Richter scale struck central Nepal between Kathmandu and Pokhara.



It is estimated to have killed 8,964 people and injured close to 22,000 people.