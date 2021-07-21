Earlier on Sunday, an earthquake of 3.9 magnitude was felt in the Kutch district of Gujarat.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Earthquake tremors were felt in three different parts of the country on Wednesday. An earthquake of magnitude 5.3 on the Richter scale hit Rajasthan's Bikaner at 5.24 am, while Leh was hit by an earthquake of magnitude 3.6 at 4.57 am. Meanwhile, an earthquake of magnitude 4.1 hit West Garo Hills in Meghalaya at 2.10 am, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The NCS said that the tremors were felt about 343 kilometres West North West of Bikaner at a depth of 110 kms.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:5.3, Occurred on 21-07-2021, 05:24:29 IST, Lat: 29.19 & Long: 70.05, Depth: 110 Km, Location: 343km WNW of Bikaner, Rajasthan," National Centre for Seismology tweeted.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.1, Occurred on 21-07-2021, 02:10:49 IST, Lat: 25.88 & Long: 90.34, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 42km NNE of Tura, Meghalaya," the NCS said in another tweet.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 21-07-2021, 04:57:46 IST, Lat: 34.20 & Long: 77.78, Depth: 200 Km, Location: 19km ENE of Leh, Laddakh," it added.

No damage has been reported from all three areas.

Earlier on Sunday, an earthquake of 3.9 magnitude was felt in the Kutch district of Gujarat.

Posted By: Subaashish Dutta