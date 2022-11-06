Earthquake Of Magnitude 4.5 Hits Uttarakhand; Tremors Felt In Delhi-NCR

Earthquake Of Magnitude 4.5 Hits Uttarakhand; Tremors Felt In Delhi-NCR

By JE News Desk
Sun, 06 Nov 2022 10:03 AM IST
Minute Read
Earthquake Of Magnitude 4.5 Hits Uttarakhand; Tremors Felt In Delhi-NCR

AN EARTHQUAKE of a magnitude of 4.5 on the Richter Scale hit Uttarakhand’s Tehri on Sunday morning, National Center for Seismology (NCS) said. The earthquake hit Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi this morning around 8:33 am confirmed the National Center for Seismology.

NCS said that the earthquake occurred at a depth of 5 km, 17 km east-southeast of Uttarkashi with 30.67 latitude and 78.60 longitude.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:4.5, Occurred on 06-11-2022, 08:33:03 IST, Lat: 30.67 & Long: 78.60, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: 17km ESE of Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand, India," a tweet by NCS read.

The earthquake's tremors were also felt in adjoining cites such as Delhi-NCR and others. So far no casualties or any has been reported yet.

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.