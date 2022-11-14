Earthquake Of Magnitude 4.1 Jolts Punjab Days After Tremors In Delhi

The earthquake comes days after tremors were felt in Delhi and neighbouring areas on Wednesday and Saturday.

By JE News Desk
Mon, 14 Nov 2022 06:32 AM IST
An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter scale occurred near Amritsar, Punjab early on Monday morning according to the National Center for Seismology. According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred at around 3.42 am. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 120 kilometres, 145 km west-northwest of Amritsar in Punjab.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.1, Occurred on 14-11-2022, 03:42:27 IST, Lat: 31.95 & Long: 73.38, Depth: 120 Km , Location: 145km WNW of Amritsar, Punjab, India," the centre tweeted.

No loss of property or any casualties have been reported from the area yet. Meanwhile, the earthquake comes days after tremors were felt in Delhi and neighbouring areas on Wednesday and Saturday.

Earlier, Delhi and neighbouring states such as UP and Uttarakhand witnessed tremors in two separate incidents last week. The first was on November 9 after a tremor with its epicentre in Nepal and measuring 6.3 on the Richter scale hit Nepal.

Another happened when strong tremors were felt on November 12 after an earthquake measuring 5.4 hit Nepal again.

Let us tell you that Nepal's earthquake monitoring authority said that was the fifth earthquake in Nepal in the last three days with an intensity of 4 or above.

