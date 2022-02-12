Dehradun | Jagran News Desk: An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter scale occurred in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi in the early hours of Saturday, said the National Center for Seismology (NCS). The earthquake hit East of Uttarkashi around 5.03 am.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.1, Occurred on 12-02-2022, 05:03:34 IST, Lat: 30.72 & Long: 78.85, Depth: 28 Km ,Location: 39km E of Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand," tweeted NCS.

No casualties have been reported so far.

The depth of the earthquake was recorded at 28 Km.

This comes after on February 6, an earthquake of 4.1 on the Richter scale occurred near Uttarkashi in Uttarakhand at 11.27 am on Sunday.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.1, Occurred on 06-02-2022, 11:27:34 IST, Lat: 31.53 & Long: 78.17, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 92km NNW of Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand." NCS had tweeted.

A day earlier on Saturday, two earthquakes hit different parts of the world including the Northern Land. One earthquake measuring 3.6 on the Richter scale was felt in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi district. Though, no life or property loss was reported.

Another earthquake of 5.7 on the Richter scale hit Afghanistan at around 9:46 am which sent strong tremors across Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi-NCR, and other areas.

The epicentre of the earthquake was in the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border region, the National Center for Seismology said. It was located at the depth of 181 kilometres beneath the surface of the earth.

(With inputs from agencies)

Posted By: Sugandha Jha