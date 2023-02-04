Earthquake Of Magnitude 4.0 Hits Manipur' s Ukhrul; No Casualties So Far

AN EARTHQUAKE of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter scale hit Manipur's Ukhrul district on Saturday morning, the National Centre of Seismology (NCS) said. Following this, no harm or any casualties have been reported so far.

According to National Center for Seismology, the earthquake occurred at 6.14 am with a depth of 10 km. No casualties were reported."

Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.0, Occurred on 04-02-2023, 06:14:55 IST, Latitude: 25.13 and Longitude: 94.67, Depth: 10 km, location: Ukhrul, Manipur, India," NCS said in a tweet.

Earlier, a magnitude 3.2 struck parts of western Uttar Pradesh and Haryana on Friday night. With its epicentre in Shamli, the quake hit the region at 9.31pm, the nodal agency for monitoring earthquake activity in the country said.

This comes a few days after a 5.4 magnitude earthquake, which had its epicentre in Nepal. shook several parts of India.

Meanwhile, India's capital Delhi has been jolted by the quakes many times now. After the Nepal Earthquake, the national capital and some other parts of India were hit by an earthquake of 5.8 magnitudes with an epicentre in Nepal. Tremors were also felt across Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and other places in India. China, too, felt the impact of the earthquake.

According to the data from National Center for Seismology, it showed that the earthquake of magnitude 5.8 struck at 2:28 pm at a depth of 10 kilometres. The tremors originated from 29.41 latitude and 81.68 longitudes in Nepal, which is 148 km east of Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand, the National Centre for Seismology said.

Also, prior to this, Delhi witnessed minor Richter-scale earthquakes many times in the past few months.