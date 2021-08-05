An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.6 on the Richter Scale hit Sikar, Rajasthan on Thursday, August 5 according to the National Center for Seismology. The earthquake was experienced at 8:14 pm.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.6 on the Richter Scale hit Sikar, Rajasthan on Thursday, August 5 according to the National Center for Seismology. The earthquake was experienced at 8:14 pm as reported by news agency ANI. As of now, no causality has been reported.

As per the National Center for Seismology tremors of earthquakes have been felt in the surrounding areas including Ringas town of Sikar. Fearing the earthquakes people came out of their homes. The epicenter of the earthquake is said to be about 5 km below the ground according to the agency.

Earlier, on 21 and 22 July, strong tremors of earthquake were felt in Bikaner, Rajasthan. On July 21, a stir was caused in the area due to the tremors of the earthquake at 5:24 am. The intensity of this earthquake was measured at 5.3 on the Richter Scale. Again on 22nd July earthquake was reported in the area for the second consecutive day. This time the earthquake was measured 4.8 on the Richter scale. It was experienced at 7.42 am in morning.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha