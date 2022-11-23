Earthquake Of Magnitude 3.6 Hits Near Maharashtra's Nashik

AS per NCS, an earthquake of magnitude 3.6 hit Maharashtra's Nashik. The depth of the earthquake was 5 km below the ground.

By JE News Desk
Wed, 23 Nov 2022 07:05 AM IST
Minute Read
AN EARTHQUAKE of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter Scale hit near Nashik in Maharashtra in the early hours of Wednesday, informed the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

According to the NCS, the earthquake was felt around 4 am in 89 kilometres west of Nashik. The depth of the earthquake was 5 km below the ground.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 23-11-2022, 04:04:35 IST, Lat: 19.95 and Long: 72.94, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 89km W of Nashik, Maharashtra, India," tweeted National Center for Seismology.

However, no immediate casualties have been reported so far. 

Earlier on Wednesday, earthquake tremors were felt across Himachal Pradesh at around 9:30 PM.

According to the National Center for Seismology, the depth of the earthquake was 5 km below the ground and the magnitude was recorded at 4.1.

Recently an earthquake of magnitude 5.4 hit Delhi-NCR. "The depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground," said NCS. This was the second earthquake within a week. On November 9, another earthquake occurred in Delhi during the early hours.

