Earthquake Of Magnitude 2.5 Jolts Delhi-NCR, Adjoining Areas

An earthquake of magnitude 2.5 hit New Delhi at around 9.30 pm on Tuesday. The depth of the earthquake was 5 km below the ground, said the National Center for Seismology. Tremors were felt in the national capital.

According to the National Center for Seismology, the epicentre of the earthquake originated 8km from New Delhi. No, casualties have been reported from the capital as of yet.

The 5.4 magnitude earthquake at 7:57 pm on November12 was also an aftershock of the 6.3 magnitude temblor of November 9 and its impact was also felt in the national capital region.

On October 19, an earthquake of magnitude 5.1 occurred near Kathmandu. As per NCS, the earthquake occurred 53 kilometres east of Kathmandu at around 2:52 pm. The depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground.

On July 31, an earthquake of magnitude 6 occurred 147 km ESE of Kathmandu at 8.13 am IST around Martim Birta of Khotang district, according to the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre (NEMRC).

Also, in 2015, a high-intensity earthquake of magnitude 7.8 on the Richter scale struck central Nepal between Kathmandu and Pokhara.It is estimated to have killed 8,964 people and injured close to 22,000 people.

