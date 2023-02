AN EARTHQUAKE of a magnitude of 3.6 on the Richer scale hit Jammu and Kashmir's Katra on Friday morning.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 17-02-2023, 05:01:49 IST, Lat: 33.10 & Long: 75.97, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 97km E of Katra, Jammu and Kashmir," National Centre for Seismology said in a tweet.

Further details are awaited.