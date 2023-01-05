Earthquake Tremors Felt In Delhi, Surrounding Areas, Epicentre Afghanistan

AN earthquake hit the national capital and surrounding areas at nearly 7:57 PM on Thursday.

According to the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ), an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.8

struck the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan on Thursday, reported the news agency Reuters.

The quake struck at a depth of 189 km (117 miles) , GFZ said.

Apart from Afghanistan and Delhi, strong shaking was also felt in the Afghan capital Kabul, in Islamabad and parts of northwestern Pakistan.

Earlier on November 29, an earthquake of magnitude 2.5 hit Delhi at nearly 9:30 PM. The depth of the earthquake was 5 km below the ground, said the National Center for Seismology. Tremors were felt in the national capital.

