Six Dead After 6.6-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Nepal; Strong Tremors Felt In Delhi, Adjoining Areas

AT LEAST six people were killed while several others were injured after a massive earthquake of magnitude 6.6 on the Richter Scale struck Nepal in the wee hours of Wednesday. The casualties were reported in Nepal's Doti district where a house collapsed leading to the deaths. Strong tremors were also felt in Delhi and neighbouring areas including Noida and some other parts of Uttar Pradesh including Lucknow.

According to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), the earthquake was centred about 158 km northeast of Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit and occurred at a depth of 10 km. India's National Center for Seismology marked the quake at a magnitude of 6.3.

As per the National Centre for Seismology, the far-West region of Nepal recorded three tremors - two earthquakes and one aftershock - in the past 24 hours. The first quake of 5.7 magnitudes was recorded at 9:07 PM (Local Time) on Tuesday followed by another at 9:56 PM (Local Time) measuring 4.1 magnitudes, the NSC data showed.

"The third-strong jolt measuring 6.6 magnitude which struck at around 2:12 AM (Local Time) on Wednesday resulted in loss of lives. The deaths are reported from Gairagaun," Ram Prasad Upadhyay, Chairman of Purbichauki Village Council-03 of Doti District, as quoted by ANI said.

Locals recount experience:

People living in Delhi also felt strong earthquake tremors at around 2 am today. A passenger at the New Delhi Railway Station, as quoted by ANI, said, "We were getting off an auto when we felt the tremors. The auto driver also got scared, and as I looked around, I could see others felt it too. It stopped soon after."

An auto-driver, Ramesh said, "I was taking a passenger on the ride. We felt the tremors of the earthquake. The passenger deboarded. We felt it for quite some time." A taxi driver, Yasin said, "We felt the ground shaking. Some people felt it, some did not."

The people living and working overnight in Noida shared their experiences of the scenario erupting with the sudden strike of the earthquake. Sunny, a working professional, said that once the earthquake was felt, the alarm of the office went off and they immediately ran outside the office.

"The guard rang the alarm once the earthquake came. The company had taken precautions. We all including the managers and HRs had come out of the building. The earthquake was tremendous. We were scared," he said.

Another person, Suraj Tiwari said that they remained outside the office for nearly 10 minutes as a precaution. "I was taking my coffee and my seat shook. The alarm of the office went off after which we ran outside the building. We remained inside the office for nearly 10 minutes and then went inside and started our work," he said.