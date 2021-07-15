However, no death or any kind of damage has been reported so far.

Shimla | Jagran News Desk: A low intensity earthquake of 3.6 magnitude on the richter scale hit Himachal Pradesh's Shimla on Thursday at around 7.47 pm. However, there has been no report of any casualty or damage to property.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.6, Occurred on 15-07-2021, 19:47:26 IST, Lat: 31.19 and Long: 77.92, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Shimla, Himachal Pradesh," said the National Center for Seismology (NCS) in a Tweet.

Meanwhile, earthquake have been occuring quite frequently in India over the last few months. On Sunday, an earthquake of 4.4 magnitude hit Maharashtra's Yavatmal district and neighbouring areas. However, no damage or any kind of casualty was reported.

The earthquake was experienced at 8.33 am, with its epicentre at Sadhunagar in Yavatmal district, Dr Vipin Itankar, the collector of neighbouring Nanded district, told news agency PTI while quoting data of the National Centre for Seismology. He said shocks were also felt in Nanded, located about 200 km from Yavatmal and 140 km from Latur.

The Nanded collectorate was in touch with officials of neighbouring districts, the official said in a release, and asked people not to panic. Latur witnessed a massive earthquake in September 1993, killing around 10,000 people and injuring several others.

