'Earlier An Italian Woman, Now Italia Insults PM Modi': Anurag Thakur Attacks Oppn In Gujarat

UNION minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday attacked Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and Aam Aadmi Party Gujarat chief Gopalia Italia. Without taking their names Thakur said that earlier an 'Italian' woman used to insult Prime Minister Narendra Modi and now there is an 'Italia' who insulted PM Modi's mother.

While addressing the public on the fourth day of Gujarat Gaurav Yatra said, "Earlier an Italian woman used to insult Narendra Modi Ji and today there is an Italia who insults Modi Ji's mother. Gujarat did not accept this earlier also and will not do so now. Gujarat will give a befitting reply."

This comes after an old video of Gopal Italia erupted into a fresh controversy. In the video, the AAP leader could be seen criticising PM Modi's mother. The clip also attracted sharp criticism from BJP.

Union minister Smriti Irani called Italia guttermouth and tweeted, "Her only crime is she gave birth to Narendra Modi. Your leaders and workers seek to punish and abuse her."

"Arvind Kejriwal, gutter mouth Gopal Italia now abuses Hira Ba with your blessings. I profer no outrage, I do not want to show how indignant Gujaratis are but know this you have been judged and your party shall be decimated electorally in Gujarat. Now the people will deliver justice."

BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra also slammed Italia over his remark.

"Calling the Prime Minister a lowly person is against the democratic rules of the country; it is an insult to the country. Be it any caste, or any religion, no person can be lowly," Patra had said at a press conference.

"An OBC Prime Minister who comes from a backward class, who comes from a poor and ordinary family, repeatedly calling him lowly, what is this abuse? Does the Aam Aadmi Party want to call the backwards-class people low? Anyone who rises from an ordinary poor family and becomes the Prime Minister is not lowly in the democratic process. No, it is against democratic values," he had added.

Italia was briefly detained by Delhi Police after he was summoned by the National Commission of Women (NCW) on Thursday. The NCW chief summoned Italia over the same video in which he purportedly used derogatory language against PM Modi.

(With ANI inputs)