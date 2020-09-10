External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will discuss the situation in Eastern Ladakh with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi during their meeting in Moscow later today

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will discuss the situation in Eastern Ladakh with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi during their meeting in Moscow later today, the MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava has said.

“This issue will be discussed,” Srivastava said in response to a media person’s question on whether the eastern Ladakh situation will surface in talks between the two Foreign Ministers.

Jaishankar and Wang will be meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Moscow amid escalating tensions across the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh. This will be the second such meeting between India and China after the tensions between the two sides increased in eastern Ladakh.

The spokesperson said that India is committed to resolving border situation via peaceful negotiations with China.

"India-China are in touch via diplomatic, military channels to resolve situation, this was the consensus when defence ministers met. EAM will meet Chinese foreign minister shortly where he'll discuss it. India committed to resolving border situation via peaceful negotiations," the spokesperson said, as quoted by China.

During the press conference, the spokesperson also informed that India and Japan on Wednesday signed a key agreement for reciprocal provision of supplies and services between their defence forces. The Acquisition and Cross-Servicing Agreement (ACSA) agreement was signed by Japanese ambassador Satoshi Suzuki and defence secretary Ajay Kumar in New Delhi.

The MEA spokesperson said that the agreement is expected to further enhance bilateral defence cooperation as well as peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had held a telephonic coversation with his outgoing Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe during which he had commitment to enhance strategic partnership with Japan which covers several domains. The MEA spokespersons said that the two leaders had also discussed status of ongoing cooperation & reviewed various projects including Mumbai-Ahmedabad high speed railway project.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja