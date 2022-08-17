'Moral Duty To Provide Best Deals': EAM Jaishankar Slams West For Questioning India's Decision To Buy Russia Oil

Defending India's decision to buy oil from Russia amid Moscow's ongoing war with Ukraine, External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar on Tuesday said it is the government's "moral duty" to provide the "best deal" to people, who cannot afford higher energy prices. He made the remarks while addressing an interaction with the Indian community in Bangkok.

Jaishankar, 67, said oil and gas prices are "unreasonably high", stressing that most of the traditional suppliers to Asia have diverted to Europe, which is buying less oil from Russia. At this situation, he said most of the countries, including India, are trying to provide the "best deals" to their citizens.

"It is a situation today where every country will try to get the best deal possible for its citizens, to try to cushion the impact of these high energy prices. And that is exactly what we are doing," Jaishankar said.

"We are not doing it in a defensive way. We are being very open and honest about our interests. I have a country which has a per capita income of two thousand dollars. These are not people who can afford higher energy prices. It is my obligation, my moral duty to actually ensure that I get them the best deal," he added.

Jaishankar, who has critical of Europe for questioning India's decision to buy Russian oil, said most of the world, however, has accepted New Delhi's position, which has made other nations "realise the obligation it has to its people".

"Once you laid out very openly and honestly, people accept it," the Union Minister - who is in Thailand to attend the 9th India-Thailand Joint Commission Meeting as both nations celebrates 75 years of establishment of diplomatic relations - said, stressing that India has not been "defensive about its decision".

"They may not always appreciate it but once it is there and you are not trying to be too clever about it, you actually have laid out your interest in a very direct manner, my sense is that the world somewhat accepts that as reality," he added.