'State Of Border' To Determine 'State Of Relationship' Between India, China: EAM Jaishankar On LAC Standoff

External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar on Monday linked the future of Asia to the development of India-China relations and said that the "state of the border" will determine the "state of the relationship" between New Delhi and Beijing. He made the remarks while addressing an event at the Asia Society Policy Institute in the national capital.

Jaishankar's remarks are are significant as they come at a time when the Indian Army and the People's Liberation Army (PLA) are locked in a standoff along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh. Over the last couple of years, both sides have held multiple military and diplomatic level talks, but have failed to end friction at several points.

The Rajya Sabha MP, a former Indian Foreign Service (IFS) official, during the event also listed three "mutuals - sensitivity, respect, and interest" for the ties to return to a "positive trajectory and remain sustainable".

"Asia's prospects and challenges are today very much dependent on developments in the Indo-Pacific. In fact, the concept itself is a reflection of divided Asia, as some have a vested interest in keeping the region less cohesive and interactive," he said, as reported by news agency ANI.

"That the global commons and the international community are better served by collaborative endeavours like the Quad apparently leaves them cold. Developing even a basic strategic consensus in Asia is, therefore, clearly a formidable task. As the international order evolves, this desire to selectively retain elements of the 1945 situation while transforming others - and we see that in the UN as well - complicates world politics."

Emphasising that a narrow Asian chauvinism is actually against the continent's own interest, Jaishankar said that the region, which he called "energetic and creative", can open doors of other region. He also emphasised the contribution that rising Asia can make to the world order.

"As the most dynamic region beyond the West, its successes can inspire the rest of the Global South. Indeed, it is leading the process of global rebalancing through its endeavours," Jaishankar said.

"For this to have the widest impact, India espouses a cooperative, inclusive and consultative approach to international relations. We believe that multipolarity, rebalancing, fairer globalization and reformed multilateralism are all advanced by the progress of Asia. Our diplomacy is accordingly shaped by this belief," he said.

He also said that the "three shocks" of COVID-19 pandemic, Ukraine conflict and climatic disturbances are also impacting the evolution of the Asian economy.

"Together, they make a powerful case for more engines of growth and resilient and reliable supply chains. There is a parallel debate underway in the digital world that focuses around trust and transparency. How these will translate into strategic outcomes is still too early to predict," he said.