EAM Jaishankar Meets Chinese FM Wang Yi, Calls For Resolution Of All Outstanding Issues In Ladakh

External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar met his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on Thursday in the Indonesian city of Bali and discussed the outstanding issues between India and China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.

The talks, which were held for nearly an hour, took place on the sidelines of a meeting of the foreign ministers of the G20 countries.

"Began my day in Bali by meeting FM Wang Yi of China. Discussion lasted one hour. Focused on specific outstanding issues in our bilateral relationship pertaining to the border situation," Jaishankar tweeted after meeting Yi.

Later, India in a statement said that Jaishankar "called for an early resolution of all the outstanding issues along the LAC in eastern Ladakh". During the conversation, Jaishankar reiterated the need to sustain the momentum to complete disengagement from all the remaining areas to restore peace and tranquility in the border areas.

"He reaffirmed the importance of fully abiding by bilateral agreements and protocols, and the understandings reached between the two Ministers during their previous conversations," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a release.

"In this regard, both Ministers affirmed that the military and diplomatic officials of the two sides should continue maintaining regular contact and looked forward to the next round of Senior Commanders’ meeting at an early date."

"EAM reiterated that India-China relationship is best served by observing the three mutuals – mutual respect, mutual sensitivity and mutual interests," the MEA added.

In May this year, India and China held talks on border issues and they decided to hold the next round of Senior Commanders Meeting at an early date.

After the Galwan clash in 2020, several rounds of military and diplomatic talks have taken place to resolve the standoff. Disengagement at some border points did take place but by and large, there is an impasse on complete disengagement.

"As far as the current situation (in eastern Ladakh) is concerned, we have maintained continuous communication with the Chinese side both through diplomatic and military channels," MEA spokesperson Bagchi had said earlier.

On the Chinese aggression which started in 2020, the Defence Ministry in its Year-End review had stated that unilateral and provocative actions by the Chinese to change the status quo by force, in more than one area on the LAC, have been responded to as an adequate measure.

However, after a US General visiting India termed the Chinese activity level in eastern Ladakh as "eye-opening" the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) had stated that China and India have the will and capability of resolving the question of the border situation through dialogue and consultation and that US officials were trying to add "fuel to the fire".

(With inputs from ANI)