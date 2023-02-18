EAM Jaishankar Meets Australian PM, Discusses Strategic Ties And 'Cricket Of Course' | Watch

EXTERNAL Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday called on Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and held discussions on a range of subjects, including bilateral strategic partnership, economic opportunities, people-to-people ties and cricket. S Jaishankar's conversation with the Australian PM reflected “full spirit of our strategic partnership”, adding that they also discussed cricket.

Jaishankar, who arrived here from Fiji, also conveyed personal greetings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to his Australian counterpart.

"Delighted to call on PM @AlboMP of Australia today morning in Kirribilli House in Sydney. Conveyed the personal greetings of PM @narendramodi. Our discussions reflected the full spirit of our strategic partnership. Apprised @AlboMP of recent developments in that regard," he tweeted.

In another tweet, the minister wrote, “P.S.: Of course, discussed cricket :)” as India and Australia are playing the second test of the Border-Gavaskar trophy in New Delhi.

"It was wonderful to meet with @DrSJaishankar this morning ahead of my trip to India next month. We discussed our strategic partnership, economic opportunities and the people-to-people ties that enrich our nations," Australian Premier Albanese tweeted.

Earlier, Jaishankar also met with Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs Penny Wong, in Sydney. He gifted her a cricket bat signed by Indian captain Rohit Sharma and his Australian Counterpart gifted him with an Australian cricket jersey with "Jaishankar" written on it.

Meanwhile, Jaishankar is on his third visit to Australia since February last year. He visited Melbourne last year to attend the Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting. Jaishankar also attended the Raisina@Sydney Dialogue organised by the Australian Strategic Policy Institute (ASPI) and India's Observer Research Foundation (ORF) where was scheduled to make a keynote address.