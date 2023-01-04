EAM Jaishankar Chides EU Over 'Changing' New World Order, Says 'Europeans Need A Wake-Up Call'

EXTERNAL Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, speaking on the new world order, Ukraine-Russia war and the Chinese challenge on Tuesday advised the European countries that they need a wake-up call to understand the shaking up of international order, ANI reported citing Die Presse.

The remark from Jaishankar came during an interview with an Austrian publication, where he said, " Europeans needed a wake-up call to understand that the difficult aspects of life are not always taken care of by others, adding, no region will be stable if dominated by a single power."

The external minister said Europe focus on trade, emphasized multilateralism and used its economic influence to shape the world on its own terms. Adding, he said Europe does not want to involve in tough security issues and tends to develop within its own space to keep international problems as far away as possible.

Speaking about the shift in the world power structure, Jaishankar gave the example of the US and said that despite all the differences, former US Presidents, Barack Obama and Donald Trump both agreed that the US can no longer play the same role in the world stage as it once did and must withdraw.

"We are already living in dangerous times. This transition to the new world order will take a long time. Because change is big. The Americans were the quickest to realize that they had to reposition themselves and seek cooperation with countries like us," said the EAM, ANI reported.

He further said the current global order is still Western and has to be replaced with a "multi-aligned" one in which nations will choose their own policies, preferences, and interests.

Giving an example of India, Jaishankar said that New Delhi rejected American and European pressure at the United Nations to condemn the Russian invasion, turned Moscow into its largest oil supplier and dismissed the perceived hypocrisy of the West since the Russia-Ukraine war which began on February 24.

He also said that this war has provoked moral outrage in the West over Russian atrocities, adding that Western sanctions against Russia have driven up energy, food and fertilizer costs, causing acute economic difficulties in poorer countries. Meanwhile, he also echoed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's words that today's era is not of war he called for both countries to resolve their differences through dialogue and diplomacy.

(With ANI Inputs)