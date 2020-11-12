New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Former US President Barack Obama's new book 'A Promised Land', one of the most anticipated presidential memoir, will be released on November 17. The excerpts from the keenly-awaited book are already making waves for its criticism of outgoing president Donald Trump and his divisive policies. Interestingly, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has also found a mention in Obama's memoir but not for great reasons.

The excerpts from Obama's memoir were mentioned by Nigerian writer Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie in her book review published in The New York Times. Referring to the Gandhi scion, Obama describes him as “a student who had done the coursework to impress" but "lacks the aptitude or the passion to master the subject".

He has "a nervous, unformed quality about him, as if he were a student who’d done the coursework and was eager to impress the teacher but deep down lacked either the aptitude or the passion to master the subject," Obama wrote in his book.

Obama also wrote about former Indian prime minister Manmohan Singh, saying he comes across as "having a kind of impassive integrity". Obama also wrote about Russian President Vladimir Putin, saying the leader reminds him of the street-smart bosses who used to run Chicago at one point in time.

"Our democracy seems to be teetering on the brink of crisis -- a crisis rooted in a fundamental contest between two opposing visions of what America is and what it should be," Obama said in the excerpt published on Thursday in The Atlantic. The cris...

The crisis "has left the body politic divided, angry, and mistrustful," he said.

It has also "allowed for an ongoing breach of institutional norms, procedural safeguards, and the adherence to basic facts that both Republicans and Democrats once took for granted."

"My book is for those young people -- an invitation to once again remake the world, and to bring about, through hard work, determination, and a big dose of imagination, an America that finally aligns with all that is best in us," news agency AFP quoted him as saying

(With inputs from AFP)

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha