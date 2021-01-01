Dzukou Valley Wildfire: Meanwhile, the Indian Air Force on Thursday had also engaged a Mi-17V5 helicopter to tame a massive wildfire at the valley, which is known as a popular trekking destination.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Just days before ending, the year 2020 witnessed another calamity, in which a massive wildfire broke out in the Dzukou Range situated in the northeastern state of Nagaland near the bordering area of Manipur. The fire which was broke out on Tuesday now has spread to the Senapati district of Manipur. The Manipur government has also sought help from the NDRF and Indian Army to contain the further spread of the massive fire.

In wake of the wildfire in the Dzukou valley on the Manipur-Nagaland border, the Ministry of Home Affairs has also assured assistance to the Manipur government to contain the wildfire. Taking to Twitter, Manipur CM N Biren Singh said, "Amit Shah Ji has assured all the necessary assistance from the Home Ministry to contain the situation at earliest."

Just received a call from Hon’ble Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah Ji to assess and discuss the situation about the wildfire at Dzuko valley. Amit Shah Ji has assured all the necessary assistance from the Home Ministry to contain the situation at earliest.@PMOIndia — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) January 1, 2021

Meanwhile, the Indian Air Force on Thursday had also engaged a Mi-17V5 helicopter to tame a massive wildfire at the valley, which is known as a popular trekking destination. The massive wildfire is causing damage to the environment. Manipur Chief Minister had earlier informed that the fire has already crossed Mount ESIi, the highest peak of Manipur.

Taking serious view of the wildfire at Dzuko valley, having a personal arial survey of the situation, sending more personnel to the spot and seeking help from concerned authorities to stop the spread of the fire and save the deep forest portion of the valley. @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/WK9IVunX87 — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) December 31, 2020

Based on the requisition by the Nagaland government, the Eastern Air Command (EAC) of the Indian Air Force (IAF) in Shillong on Thursday had launched a Mi-17V5 helicopter to assist in the battle against the wildfire. The helicopter was equipped with Bambi Bucket for fire fighting in Dzukouu Valley near Kohima.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh also conducted an aerial survey of Dzukouu valley on Thursday. He was accompanied by Chief Secretary Dr Rajesh Kumar, Director General of Police L M Khaute in a helicopter to assess the situation.

The Manipur government requested the National Disaster Response Force to provide assistance in containing the situation and had also requisitioned the Army and the Assam Rifles to assist firefighters in extinguishing the wildfire. Firefighters, forest department personnel and volunteers from Mao area have reached the area and are trying to douse the blaze, officials added.

Conducting an arial survey to take stock of the wildfire that broke out at Dzuko valley 2-3 days back. The fire has spread quite extensively and caused serious damage on this part of mountain range. The Fire service, Forest official and volunteers are reaching the site. pic.twitter.com/aP78lI130N — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) December 31, 2020

Meanwhile, in Nagaland, personnel of the Forest department, Fire, police and volunteers of SAYO for the fourth day on Friday tried to extinguish the wildfire in the scenic Dzukou range in Nagaland's Kohima district. Nagaland Governor R N Ravi also visited the valley on Wednesday.

During his visit, Ravi had a first-hand assessment of the intensity of the devastating fire in the trekking route to the valley and extent of the destruction. Absence of a functional Standard Operating Protocol to effectively respond to such a disaster has aggravated the situation.

