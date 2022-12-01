'Dying For Last 7 Days': Kamal Nath's Complaint About Bharat Jodo Yatra Gets 'Can Feel Your Pain' Response From BJP

AS PREVIOUS controversies in the Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra rage on, a new one has erupted during the Kanyakumari-Kashmir Yatra.The Yatra was halted for a day as the former president of the Congress, Rahul Gandhi, took a day's break in Ujjain on Wednesday, to fly to campaign in the assembly polls in poll-bound Gujarat. Meanwhile, another controversy was triggered by a viral video.

In a 1.08-minute viral video, the Congress chief of Madhya Pradesh and the former Chief Minister of the state, Kamal Nath, can be heard complaining a Katha Vachank (religious preacher) Pradip Mishra about the schedule of the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

"Hum toh saat din se mar rahe hain. Do principles hain-Subah 6 baje se chalna aur ek din mein 24 km se kam nahi chalna," Kamal Nath can be heard saying in a video that is being widely circulated.

He also goes on to say that Gandhi has set three conditions for the yatra. It includes travelling to tribal icon Tantya Bhil's birthplace, visiting the Omkareshwar Temple and Mahakal Temple.

Amid the newly erupted controversy, MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra mocked the Yatra, saying, "Kamal Nath Ji, I’ve seen your video and can feel your pain, narrated best by the words hum toh saat din se mar rahein hain and also Rahul Gandhi making you add three places to the Yatra. Your pain is obvious, and your words are also exposing his (Rahul Gandhi’s) hypocrisy on religion and tribals."

"I pray Rahul Gandhi not to force those who are physically ill to walk in the yatra, as it will make such people talk even about dying. Please ensure that your event doesn’t become harmful to anyone," Mishra said, as quoted by The New Indian Express.

Previously, the saffron brigade claimed to have posted a video of "Pakistan Zindabad" slogans shouted during the yatra in MP's Khargone district.