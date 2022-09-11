Dwarkapeeth Shankaracharya Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati Dies At 99; PM Modi Expresses Grief

Dwarka-Sharda Peeth Shankaracharya Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati passed away on Sunday (September 11) at Madhya Pradesh’s Narsinghpur. The religious leader died due to a minor heart attack. He was 99 years old and his funeral will take place on Monday (September 12).

The Seer took his last breath at 3:50 in the Shridham Jhoteshwar Ashram in Narsinghpur. As soon as the news of his demise surfaced online, several renowned faces along with PM Modi also expressed their grief.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote, “My condolences to his followers in this time of grief. Om Shanti!”

द्वारका शारदा पीठ के शंकराचार्य स्वामी स्वरूपानंद सरस्वती जी के निधन से अत्यंत दुख हुआ है। शोक के इस समय में उनके अनुयायियों के प्रति मेरी संवेदनाएं। ओम शांति! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 11, 2022

Apart from PM Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah also expressed sadness over the incident. Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati is better known for being a critic of the BJP-led government at the Centre. In the year 1982, the religious leader became the Shankaracharya of Dwarka Sharada Peetham in Dwaraka, Gujarat, and the Jyotir Math in Badrinath.

Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath said that the demise of the seer is an irreparable loss to the community of religious leaders.

"The existence of Shri Dwarka-Sharda Peeth and Jagatguru Shankaracharya of Jyotirmath Peeth, revered Swami Shri Swaroopanand Saraswati Ji Maharaj, is an irreparable loss to the saint society. May Lord Shri Ram grant the departed soul a place in his supreme abode and strength to the bereaved Hindu society to bear this sorrow," he tweeted in Hindi.

Several other leaders also paid their tribute to the religious leader.

Take a look here:

श्री द्वारका-शारदा पीठ व ज्योतिर्मठ पीठ के जगतगुरु शंकराचार्य श्रद्धेय स्वामी श्री स्वरूपानंद सरस्वती जी महाराज का ब्रह्मलीन होना संत समाज की अपूरणीय क्षति है।



प्रभु श्री राम दिवंगत पुण्यात्मा को अपने परमधाम में स्थान व शोकाकुल हिंदू समाज को यह दुःख सहने की शक्ति दें।



ॐ शांति! — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) September 11, 2022

जगतगुरु शंकराचार्य स्वामी स्वरूपानंद सरस्वती जी महाराज के महाप्रयाण का समाचार सुनकर मन को भारी दुख पहुंचा। स्वामी जी ने धर्म, अध्यात्म व परमार्थ के लिए अपना पूरा जीवन समर्पित कर दिया।



साल 2021 में प्रयागराज में गंगा स्नान के बाद उनका आशीर्वाद प्राप्त कर देश व धर्म की...1/2 pic.twitter.com/bEnsfAnaMv — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) September 11, 2022

The Shankaracharya was born as Pothiram Upadhyay in Dighori village in the Seoni district of Madhya Pradesh in 1924. He had left his home in pursuit of God at the age of 9. He was incarcerated during the freedom struggle. He became Shankracharya in 1981, his followers said, adding Shankaracharya's 99th birthday was celebrated recently.

(With agency inputs)