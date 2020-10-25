Dussehra 2020 wishes: PM Narendra Modi also extended his wishes to the nation and posted a video, watch

New Delhi| Jagran News Desk: On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ramnath Kovind greeted citizens on the occasion of Ram Navami and Dussehra. They said may the festival protect all from the evil effects of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and bring prosperity to the countrymen. The festival of Dussehra is the symbol of victory of good over evil.

Taking to Twitter, President Kovind wrote, "Greetings and good wishes to fellow citizens on Dussehra. This festival symbolises the triumph of good over evil. May this festival of joy and happiness protect us from the evil effects of the ongoing pandemic and bring prosperity and affluence to the people of the country."

Greetings and good wishes to fellow citizens on Dussehra. This festival symbolises the triumph of good over evil. May this festival of joy and happiness protect us from the evil effects of the ongoing pandemic and bring prosperity and affluence to the people of the country. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 25, 2020

PM Narendra Modi also extended his wishes to the nation and posted a video.

देशवासियों को महानवमी की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। नवरात्रि के इस पावन दिवस पर मां दुर्गा की नौवीं शक्ति देवी सिद्धिदात्री की पूजा-अर्चना की जाती है। मां सिद्धिदात्री के आशीर्वाद से हर किसी को अपने कार्यों में सिद्धि प्राप्त हो। pic.twitter.com/fKYiHARytG — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 25, 2020

“Heartiest greetings to the countrymen on Mahanavami. On this auspicious day of Navratri, the ninth power of Mother Durga is worshiped by Goddess Siddhidatri. With the blessings of Maa Siddhidatri, everyone should get success in their works,” said PM Modi on Twitter.

Here is what other leaders said on the occasion of Vijayadashami:

"Victory is ultimately the truth. Happy Vijayadashami to all of you", Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted in Hindi.

The Home Minister Amit Shah also extended greetings of Vijayadashami to the people of the nation on the occasion of Ram Navami and Dussehra.

The Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also wished the countrymen on the Dussehra festival. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Best wishes to all the countrymen on the Vijayadashami festival. On this auspicious occasion today, I will visit the Nathula area of Sikkim and meet soldiers of the Indian Army and will also be present in the arms worship ceremony."

सभी देशवासियों को विजयदशमी पर्व की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ।



आज के इस पावन अवसर पर मैं सिक्किम के नाथूला क्षेत्र में जाकर भारतीय सेना के जवानों से भेंट करूँगा एवं शस्त्र पूजन समारोह में भी मौजूद रहूँगा। — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) October 25, 2020

