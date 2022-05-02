New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Two injured passengers in the turbulence faced by a Spicejet flight from Mumbai during landing in Bengal's Durgapur on Sunday, have been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit, the Director-General of Civil Aviation said on Monday. They also announced that they are carrying out an inspection of the entire SpiceJet aircraft fleet.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) also took off the roster of the flight's crew, aircraft maintenance engineer (AME) and in charge of SpiceJet's maintenance control centre, pending a probe.

"Two of the passengers are in ICU at Durgapur. One of the passengers is admitted in Diamond hospital suffering from a head injury and another passenger is in mission hospital with spinal injury," the note by DGCA read.

"The DGCA has off-rostered the involved crew, the AME...and in-charge of Maintenance Control Centre of SpiceJet pending investigation," it said.

"The involved aircraft is at present grounded in Kolkata. As a regulatory measure, DGCA is carrying out an inspection of SpiceJet aircraft across the fleet," it added.

At present, the aircraft that was involved in the incident on Sunday is grounded in Kolkata, the DGCA said. The rest of the SpiceJet aircraft fleet is in operation. SpiceJet has 91 aircraft in its fleet, according to its website.

On Sunday, the Mumbai-Durgapur flight encountered severe turbulence during its descent phase, injuring 14 passengers and three cabin crew members, the DGCA said in a statement.

As per DGCA, "Due to the severe turbulence experienced by the aircraft, following events occurred… The oxygen panels opened up and oxygen masks fell off. Damage has occurred to the few seat hand rest and overhead decorative panels. One cabin overhead bin (hat rack) lock was found broken. The galley items were seen strewn across on the floor. Same was the condition in the aisle."

(With PTI Inputs)

Posted By: Ashita Singh