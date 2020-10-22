During his address, the Prime Minister noted that the country is celebrating Durga Puja during COVID-19 pandemic, urging people to maintain social distancing and wear masks.

Kolkata | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday virtually joined the Durga Puja celebrations in West Bengal's Kolkata and inaugurated a puja pandal, saying this festival reflects the unity and strength of India.

"We are celebrating Durga Puja in times of COVID-19, all devotees have shown exemplary restrain. The number of people might be less but the granduer and devotion are the same. The happiness and joy are still boundless. This is the real Bengal," PM Modi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"When faith is perfect, blessings of Goddess Durga are there with us, the whole country becomes Bengal in a way," he added.

Calling Durga Puja "epitome of pluralism and strength" of India, PM Modi said that West Bengal has led the way for country and shown the path. He noted that many renowned people have come from the state, "contributing immensely in guiding the nation is the right direction".

Speaking about women empowerment and Aatmanirbhar Bharat, PM Modi said that the Centre is running the 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' campaign and has brought law against triple talaq. He also noted that his government is also vigilant about the safety of women.

"The laws related to the punishment of rape have been made very strict, there has been a provision of even death penalty for the misdemeanors," PM Modi said.

He further informed that over 30 lakh poor people in West Bengal have got houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and said that nearly 90 lakh poor women have been given free gas connections under the Ujjwala scheme.

"For Bengal's infrastructure, continuous work is also being done to improve connectivity. The central government of BJP has adopted the mantra of Purvodaya, taking continuous decisions for the development of eastern India," he said.

PM Modi on Thursday virtually addressed the people of West Bengal on commencement of Durga Puja. For PM Modi's address, the BJP had made elaborate arrangements in accordance with the social distancing norms in view of COVID-19 and only 25 party workers and voters in every polling booth will watch the Prime Minister's address.

