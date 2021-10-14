New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In order to curb water pollution in the national capital the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) on Wednesday issued an order prohibiting the immersion of idols in water bodies. According to the order issued by DPCC, people who will be found doing the immersion of idols in public places will be fined Rs. 50,000.

“It has been a tradition to immerse idols in water bodies like rivers, lakes, ponds, wells, etc. As a result, the pollution of such water bodies has been a matter of concern. In addition to silting, toxic chemicals used in making idols tend to leach out and pose serious problems of water pollution,” a DPCC letter, dated October 13, stated.

The committee further instructed the Residents' Welfare Associations (RWAs), and Pooja Samitis that people can perform the immersion ritual at their homes in a bucket or a container. Apart from that, prior to the immersion people should remove worship material like flowers, decorating material (made of paper), etc, and these materials should be collected separately, to make the event more environmentally friendly.

SOPs for idol makers/sellers

1. Idol makers should only use natural materials, as described in the holy scripts. Apart from that, usage of traditional clay has been permitted.

2. The committee has banned the use of toxic and non-biodegradable chemical dyes for painting the idols and only water-soluble and non-toxic natural dyes should be used.

Important SOPs for local bodies/authorities

1. It is the responsibility of Delhi police to check the vehicles entering the national capital that it should not carry prohibited idols as cargo.

2. Municipal bodies have to give the right details and directions to zonal offices for those people who are making the idols illegally.

3. The collection of biodegradable and non-biodegradable should be done separately in order to recycling/composting and dispose of them in sanitary landfills.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen