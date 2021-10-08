New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: As the festive season has begun state governments have eased down the COVID-19 restrictions. However, they have issued revised SOPs wherein large gatherings, cultural programmes, etc, are not allowed. Face masks and hand sanitisers have been made mandatory for all the citizens venturing outside the house during this festive season.

As Durga Puja, Dusshera and Chhath are around the corner, here we have brought you a detailed list of restrictions where the state governments have issued revised SOPs to curb the COVID-19 situation amid the festive season. Take a look below:

Delhi

This year, DDMA has allowed the celebration of Durga Puja, Ramleela and Dussehra with a positivity rate of 5 per cent or below. In close spaces, a maximum of 50 per cent capacity with a ceiling of 200 people. Also, organisers have been asked to maintain separate entry and exit gates to maintain social distancing. DDMA has relaxed the restrictions on gatherings till November 15, 2021.

Maharashtra

The Mumbai civic body has banned 'garba' events during the Navratri festival and also capped the height of Goddess Durga's idols to two feet. BMC has urged people to celebrate the festival in a low-key manner and has asked mandals to take proper permission before installing the idol of Goddess Durga in the pandals.

Karnataka

The state government has revised the SOPs wherein there is no restriction on the height of Goddess Durga's idol. Also, it allowed the devotees to gather in batches of 50 for prayers in Pandals. The guidelines further asked the organisers to seek permission from the Joint Commissioner of Police before installing Goddess Durga's idol in the pandal.

Gujarat

The state government has relaxed the COVID-19 guidelines in eight cities by one hour. The guidelines permitted organising garba events on streets and housing societies for nine long days. However, they have limited the crowd to 400 people, and participants are required to be fully vaccinated to take part in the Garba event.

Uttar Pradesh

The state government has allowed the celebration and have issued fresh guidelines, in view of Navratri, Dussehra and Chehallum. The guidelines further asked citizens to maintain communal harmony. The state government has urged people to install small idols of Goddess Durga and not exceed the capacity of the ground.

West Bengal

For the second time in a row, the state government has decided to not conduct Durga Puja keeping in mind the COVID-19 situation. West Bengal government has also banned all forms of cultural programmes near the marquees.

