New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Former Bihar Chief Minister and RJD Supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, seeking bail in the fodder scam related to the Dumka Treasury case, will have to wait for over a month to get out of the jail as the Jharkhand High Court on Friday adjourned the hearing in his bail plea for another 6 weeks.

Devarshi Mandal, Prasad's counsel, said he needed six weeks to respond to a supplementary affidavit filed by the CBI on Thursday, and collate verified documents on the RJD chief's judicial custody. The CBI counsel, too, agreed to the proposal, following which the court slated January 22 as the next date of hearing in the case.

The central investigation agency had on Thursday filed a supplementary affidavit in the court, contending that Prasad has violated jail manual norms. The CBI also said that his health condition was stable now, and he should be discharged from Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi and sent to Birsa Munda jail to serve his sentence.

The Jharkhand High Court had on November 27 deferred the hearing for December 11 after the CBI failed to file its arguments in the case. Lalu's counsel Kapil Sibal had also argued that the CBI is deliberately delaying the submissions in the bail plea.

The case pertains to fraudulent withdrawal of over Rs 3.13 crore from Dumka treasury, when Prasad was the chief minister of undivided Bihar. This is the last case against Lalu Yadav and he expects to be released on bail this time.

Lalu Yadav was granted bail in connection with the Chaibasa treasury case, which is also related to the fodder scam, in October this year. However, the RJD supremo remains in jail due to the pending hearing in the Dumka Treasury case.

Lalu Prasad Yadav was convicted in the fodder scam case in 2017 and has been in jail since December that year. The RJD supremo has served most of his jail term in Jhrakhand at the RIMS hospital owing to his deteriorating health.

