New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Jharkhand High Court on Friday rejected the bail plea of former Bihar Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal RJD leader, Lalu Prasad Yadav's bail plea in the Dumka treasury case. The court also asked the veteran politician to file a fresh petition after two months.

Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh turned down Prasad's bail request in the Dumka treasury case, an offshoot of the multi-crore rupees fodder scam. The court said since the RJD supremo has to serve two more months in jail to complete half of the tenure of his total sentence in the case, the bail plea is not granted and asked him to file a fresh application after two months.

The Jharkhand High Court on February 11 had deferred the hearing on Lalu Prasad Yadav's bail plea for today. The High Court's order came on the Lalu Prasad Yadav's bail plea in the case against him in which he was accused of fraudulently withdrawing over Rs 3.13 crore from Dumka treasury when he was the chief minister of undivided Bihar.

Prasad has already acquired bail in three out of the four cases of the fodder scam in which he has been convicted. Lalu Yadav was granted bail in connection with the Chaibasa treasury case, which is also related to the fodder scam, in October last year. However, the RJD supremo remains in jail due to the pending hearing in the Dumka Treasury case.

Yadav, who had been in prison since December 2017, was sentenced to seven years imprisonment in 2018 under the Prevention of Corruption Act in connection with the case. The RJD supremo has served most of his jail term in Jharkhand at the RIMS hospital owing to his deteriorating health.

