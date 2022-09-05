Dumka Minor Girls' Death: Jharkhand Govt Obstructing Probe, Says NCPCR | 10 Points

Priyank Kanoongo, National Commission for Protection of Child Rights(NCPCR) chief, on Monday claimed that the Jharkhand government was "trying to obstruct investigations".

Here's all you need to know:

1. The NCPCR chief stated on Monday that despite having all of the information about the visit, the Jharkhand government failed to make the necessary arrangements to aid the inquiry. He also accused the government of obstructing the investigation.

2. "I have come to Dumka to probe two cases. The Jharkhand government was told about the visit much in advance. A team from NCPCR wanted to meet the family of the girl who was hanged after rape. The collector had given consent... However, her parents could not be found," the chairperson of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) tweeted. She was also informed by the neighbours that someone had whisked them away in a car. The commission also alleged the government of being uncooperative.

3. Earlier, the chief minister of the state, Hemant Soren, said, "Ye sab hota rehta hai." This statement was heavily criticised by the opposition parties.

4. A 14-year-old tribal girl, allegedly sexually exploited by a man on the pretext of maariage, was found hanging from a tree in Dumka on Friday.

5. The minor's mother alleged that her daughter was raped, killed and hanged from a tree in an area under Mufassil police station on Friday. The accused has been caught by the police.

6. The police are waiting for an autopsy report to ascertain whether the victim was killed first and then hanged from the tree to stage a suicide. However, the civil surgeon of Dumka has confirmed that the minor was 8–10 months pregnant.

7. Arman Ansari, the accused, has been arrested. He works as a construction worker. The girl used to live with her relatives in Dumka, where she got into a relationship with Ansari. She was later found pregnant by the doctors.

8. Superintendent of Police Ambar Lakra told PTI that "The accused was charged under IPC sections 376 (rape), 302 (murder) and provisions of the SC/ST Act and POCSO Act".

9. Meanwhile, the war of words in the state has become more intense. BJP MP Nishikant Dubey slammed the soren government, saying that "underage Dalit and tribal girls are being exploited and the government is sleeping," reports ANI.

10. The incident occurred days after a 16-year-old girl died from her injuries after being set on fire by a man on August 28. On August 23, the accused, identified as Shahrukh, allegedly poured petrol on the sleeping teenager from outside her bedroom window and set her on fire. The girl had reportedly turned down his advances.