Dumka Killing: POCSO Charges Added By Police; NCW Team Meets Victim's Kin | 10 Points

On Thursday, police said that sections of the POCSO Act haVE been added to the case of a Class XII girl who died after being set on fire in Jharkhand's Dumka district. Earlier, the age of the victim was mentioned as 19 years in her recorded statement by the police.It was later corrected to 15 years, they added.

Here's all you need to know:

1. In an FIR filed in the case, the Jharkhand Child Welfare Committee also asked for the addition of the Against Sexual Offences(POCSO) Act.Jharkhand Child Welfare Committee recommended that charges under the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act be added.

2. The committee refuted the claims of police that she was a major. As per the Class X board examination marksheet, the victim is a minor.

3. The Protection of Children Against Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act provides stringent punishment for those engaging in sexual crimes against children, along with the death penalty in the case of a sexual assault.

4. Meanwhile, The National Commission for Women has also sought a report on Wednesday from the Jharkhand director general of police. A two-member team of the commission(NCW) also visited the family members of the victim in Dumka.

5. We have sought a report from the DGP. We came here to get a first-hand report of the incident,” said Shalini Singh, a counsellor counselor for the National Commission For Women.

6. Meanwhile, The state government's decision to send another teenager, who is an acid attack victim, to AIIMS in New Delhi for better treatment sparked a war of words between the ruling and opposition camps of the state with the BJP wondering why the Dumka girl did not get the same facility.

7. BJP leaders - Godda MP Nishikant Dubey, North-east Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari and former Delhi legislator Kapil Mishra met the family members of the victim during the day and alleged that 'severe negligence' and 'appeasement politics of the ruling dispensation led to her death.They raised questions about why she was not taken to Delhi by air ambulance like the acid attack victim and why no member of Chief Minister Hemant Soren's family visited her family.

8. Dubey said JMM supremo Shibu Soren and his sons Hemant Soren and Basant Soren all have represented the Dumka assembly constituency. Claiming that it was a case of ‘love jihad', he said that Rs 28 lakh collected through crowd-funding has been handed over to the victim's family.The BJP leader asserted that it was not a Hindu/Muslim issue, but an attempt by fundamental forces to divide the country on religious lines. He claimed that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had recently sought a report from Jharkhand Chief Secretary and DGP about the changing demography in the state during the last 10 years.

9. "The CM and others had time to enjoy picnic and party at dams and resorts. But not a member of the Soren family visited the victim," Dubey said. Amid a political crisis triggered by an EC ruling on Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and other MLAs spent a few hours at Latratu in Khunti district, some 40 kilometres from Ranchi.

10. Ankita was attacked in the early hours of Tuesday (August 23) in Dumka, Jharkhand. Ankita had told police in a critical condition that her next-door neighbour, Shahrukh, harassed her every day. He would approach her and ask for her friendship. He had also managed to take her phone number and was calling her on a regular basis, asking for her friendship. He threatened to kill Ankita if she refuses his advances.