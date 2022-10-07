Dumka Girl Dies After Being Burnt For Spurning Marriage Proposal; CM Orders Rs 10L Compensation

A 22-year-old girl was allegedly set on fire in the early hours of Friday in the Dumka district of Jharkhand by a guy whose marriage proposal she had turned down, according to a police officer.

The victim was rushed to a local facility by family members and was later referred to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences(RIMS) in Ranchi. She succumbed to her injuries by the time she was brought to RIMS, as reported by the news agency ANI.

Hemant Soren, the chief minister of Jharkhand, expresses condolences over the passing of Maruti, a woman in Jarmundi, Dumka, who died after being set ablaze by a man who wanted to marry her. He also announced a compensation of Rs. 10 lakh for the bereaved family.

"Dumka woman set on fire by a man seeking to marry her succumbs to her injuries. She was brought dead to RIMS, Ranchi. "

दुमका के जरमुंडी की मारुति बिटिया के निधन की दुःखद खबर से मर्माहत हूँ। आरोपी पुलिस की गिरफ्त में है।

परमात्मा दिवंगत आत्मा को शांति प्रदान कर शोकाकुल परिवार को दुःख की विकट घड़ी सहन करने की शक्ति दे। दिवंगत बिटिया के परिजन को रु 10 लाख की सहायता राशि देने हेतु निर्देश दिया है। — Hemant Soren (@HemantSorenJMM) October 7, 2022

According to the police, the accused, Rajesh Raut, was known to the 19-year-old girl and was already married.

"So far, it has been revealed that the girl was attacked while she was asleep by a man known to her. She has been referred to Ranchi. The accused is already married and wanted to marry the victim. The parents (of the girl) were not ready for the marriage," said Shivender, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Jarmundi.

DSP Shivender also said that the accused was seen running from the crime spot after committing the offence on Thursday night.

Reacting to the incident, Bharatiya Janata Party's Pratul Shadeo on Friday took a strong jibe and said there is a "total collapse of law and order machinery in Jharkhand".

He connected the case with that of a class 12 girl, Ankita, who was also burnt alive while sleeping for turning down a proposal in Dumka.