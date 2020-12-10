Dumka Gang-rape: According to reports, the woman was raped and her husband held hostage by 17 men when the couple was returning from the market on Tuesday night.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a horrific incident, a 35-year-old woman in Jharkhand was allegedly gang-raped by at least 17 men on Tuesday in the Mufassil area of Dumka district of the state. According to reports, the woman was raped and her husband held hostage by 17 men when the couple was returning from the market on Tuesday night.

The woman and her husband have filed a case against the accused at Mufassil police station and the State Police have started a probe in the complaint to apprehend the accused as soon as possible. "The incident allegedly took place when she was returning home from a market. She has been sent for a medical check-up," DIG Sudarshan Mandal said as quoted by news agency ANI.

The shocking incident has also grabbed the eyeballs of National Commission for Women (NCW) who has taken suo moto cognizance of the case and expressed serious concern over the incident. The NCW asked the state police to complete the probe in the case within two months. In a statement, the NCW said it is seriously concerned about the reported incident has taken suo moto cognisance of the matter.

"Chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to Director General of Police, Jharkhand seeking adherence to guidelines of Ministry of Home Affairs of completing probes in two months in cases of sexual assault," the NCW said. The commission said it has also sought a detailed action taken report in the matter from the police.

Meanwhile, condemning the incident, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Shivanand Tiwari said that making stringent laws won't put an end to such incidents, as long as the situation that incites rape persists.

"No one could have imagined there would be rape in the tribal area. Item dance, ads, pornographic content on phones prepare the mindset of rape. Just making stringent laws won't end it. As long as the situation that incites for rape persists, you won't be able to stop it," said Tiwari as quoted by news agency ANI.

On the other hand, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister, Renu Devi has also condemned the incident saying, "Somewhere it's the Jharkhand government's fault as well. Laws are made and they should be implemented strictly. The culprits should be condemned and justice should be served."

(With Agencies Inputs)

